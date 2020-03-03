Ex-business manager for home care company pleads guilty to wire fraud

A Westfield woman who defrauded her former employer and cheated on her income taxes has pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and filing a false tax return, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 42-year-old Alicia Raynor was hired as a business manager for Compassion at Home and her duties included managing company finances and payroll.

Prosecutors said Raynor diverted money from her employer's bank accounts to accounts she controlled.

Between August 2015 and June 2016, Raynor diverted nearly $240,000 from the company's bank, including funds to which she was not entitled for compensation or reimbursement expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

For the tax years 2013 through 2016, Raynor received $1.2 million in payments from Compassion at Home that she did not report as income on her tax returns.

The IRS estimates that Raynor owes $370,005 in unpaid taxes for those three years, prosecutors said.

Raynor is scheduled to be sentenced July 8 before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra.