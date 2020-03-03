VAUGHAN, Lee J.

VAUGHAN - Lee J. Of Albany, NY, passed away on February 29, 2020. Lee is survived by his wife, Varada Pandya Vaughan; his four children, David, Peter (Karyn Silverman), Catherine and Rebecca and two grandchildren, Kieran and Leo. He was predeceased by his first wife, Julia Hassett; his brothers-in-law, Gene Straight and Joe Hassett and his stepbrother, John Lindsey. He is also survived by his four siblings, Maureen (Gene Straight), Mary (Fran Cosgrove), Theresa (David Cherubin) and Thomas (Sharon McGlone); stepbrothers, Peter Lindsey (Holly Yehnert), Rick Lindsey (Linda King), Robert Lindsey (Cassie Kronberg) and Jim Lindsey; stepsisters, Ann Lindsey Takeuchi (James Takeuchi) and Patricia Durlak (Robert Durlak) as well as many well-loved nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lee's family Wednesday, March 4, 2020 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206. Funeral services Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM St. Vincent De Paul Church, Albany, NY where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont, NY. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Amnesty International or to The Food Pantry at St. Vincent de Paul or a charity of your choice. Lee is already sorely missed.