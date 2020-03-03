VARSHAY, Zachary J.

VARSHAY - Zachary J. Of Alden, NY, February 29, 2020. Beloved son of Ronald and Rhonda (Burkhardt) Varshay; loving brother of Kenneth, Sharon, Hannah, Charles and Adele Varshay; dear grandson of Ronald and Gloria Burkhardt and Muriel and the late Kenneth Varshay; also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral Service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Marilla, 11651 Bullis Rd., Marilla, NY Friday at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com