Two charged in Sunday's shooting on Tuscarora Reservation

Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting Sunday on Mount Hope Road on the Tuscarora Reservation that left one person dead and another injured, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Matthew M. Dubuc, 24, of Lewiston, and 18-year-old Michael S. Printup, of Niagara Falls, were each charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault, both of which are felonies.

Dubuc was arraigned and held on $100,000 bail at the Niagara County Jail. Bail for Printup was set at $10,000.

The Sheriff's Office and the Lewiston Police were continuing an investigation. They have not released the name of the person killed in the shooting but have said he was riding in the vehicle with the suspects.