State Board of Elections nixes Weld's primary challenge to Trump

President Trump will face no Republican primary in New York State April 28 after the State Board of Elections Tuesday denied ballot access to William Weld.

The board ruled the former Massachusetts governor, mounting an effort against the incumbent in GOP primaries around the nation, failed to submit the necessary amount of signatures on designating petitions.

It took only a few minutes after the ruling for state Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy to weigh in.

“Today confirms what we already knew to be true: New York Republicans are 100% united behind our great President Donald J. Trump," he said.

Weld managed about 9% of the vote during the New Hampshire primary, but so far has not emerged as a threat to a second nomination for Trump.

A New York primary was viewed positively in some Republican quarters as a way of increasing turnout for special elections like the one slated for the 27th Congressional District.