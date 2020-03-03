Shea's announces a season of favorites from 'Mockingbird' to 'Hamilton'

Two national tour launches, Disney princesses and the return of “Hamilton” are highlights of the just-announced 2020-21 season for Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

Aaron Sorkin's “To Kill a Mockingbird” and the musical “Tootsie” will both launch their national tours in Buffalo.

Actor Richard Thomas (“The Waltons”) will star in the iconic role of Atticus Finch in “Mockingbird,” which opens the Shea’s Broadway season on Aug. 15. It is the first non-musical to be included on season at Shea’s since “War Horse” in 2013.

“Tootsie,” a musical loosely based on Dustin Hoffman’s 1982 comedy, follows with an opening on Oct. 3.

The season also marks the return of the beloved “Hamilton” – which Shea’s subscribers will have the option to include in their Broadway package – and a special engagement of "Dear Evan Hansen."

For the kids, Elsa and Anna will arrive with new songs to sing in Disney’s “Frozen” in June of 2021.

This is the fifth year that Shea's will be the launching point for a national tour and it's notable that there will be two in the same season.

“We are ecstatic for this upcoming Broadway series and what it means for our community to be launching our fifth and sixth national tour from Shea’s with ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ and ‘Tootsie,’ ” Michael G. Murphy, Shea’s Performing Arts Center president said in a statement. “The launch of these tours brings artists and crews to our region for weeks leading up to opening night.”

Murphy estimates that for a typical one-week engagement, there is an average economic impact of $3 million. “Buffalo is a wonderful home away from home for touring Broadway productions,” he said.

Adding to the economic impact is the fact that “Mockingbird” and “Tootsie” will be in Buffalo for the weeks leading up to their opening in Shea's for tech and rehearsals. It's part of a statewide tax credit program that allows Broadway shows to launch their tours in upstate theaters. Previous productions at Shea's that were part of this program were “Mean Girls,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” "Finding Neverland" and "On Your Feet.”

Season tickets are now available and range from $277 to $660; individual tickets – including those for "Hamilton" – will go on sale at a later date. Tickets are available online at sheas.org, at the Shea's box office (650 Main St.) and by calling 847-0850.

Here is the schedule.

Broadway Series

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” Aug. 15 to 22

Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

“Tootsie,” Oct. 3 to 10.

An out-of-work actor dons a female disguise to get a big gig – a role in a musical.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Jan. 26 to 31, 2021

Director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton wrote the book for this musical based off their 1990 Cinderella-like rom-com that turned Julia Roberts into a star.

“Oklahoma!,” Feb. 23 to 28, 2021

The classic 1943 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical was reimagined with a darker tone for the 21st century, earning it a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

“My Fair Lady,” March 23-28, 2021

The Lincoln Center revival of Lerner & Loewe’s musical about a linguistics professor who bets he can transform a young Cockney flower seller won the 2018 Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Drama League awards for Best Musical Revival.

“Ain’t Too Proud,” May 11-16, 2021

This Tony Award-winning Broadway musical (best choreography) is the story of the legendary Motown vocal group The Temptations and its rise from the streets of Detroit into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Disney’s “Frozen,” June 2021

This Broadway adaptation of the smash Disney film includes a dozen new musical numbers, along with the hits you can't get out of your head like the ubiquitous “Let It Go.”

Also

“Hamilton,” Nov. 4 to 22

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical about American founding father Alexander Hamilton returns to Buffalo after its successful 2018 run here. The musical garnered a record 16 Tony Awards in 2016.

Special engagement

“Dear Evan Hansen,” April 13 to 18

This Tony- and Grammy Award-winning musical about a teen with social anxiety is another audience favorite. On its last visit to Shea's in May 2019, reviewer Melinda Miller called it "an extraordinary piece of musical theater."