SCHULTZ, Victor J.

SCHULTZ - Victor J. March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol A. Bloch Shultz; father of Kim S. Destro, Jill K. Schultz (Andrew M. Burns) and Patty Schultz Kraft (Robert); grandfather of Ryan and Jared Destro, Ashley Kraft and the late Austin Kraft; also survived by two great-granddaughters. A Memorial Mass will take place at a future date and time at St. Mary's Church, Swormville. Arrangements by the CARLTON A. ULRICH FUNERAL HOME, Inc.