Reporters' Notebook: March 3, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to actress Jean Harlow, born Harlean Harlow Carpenter on this date in 1911, “When you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas.”

• • •

TOUCH OF HOME – More than 1,500 people are expected Wednesday night when realtor Tim Mitten, an expatriate Buffalonian, hosts his fourth annual Everything Buffalo Party in Robarts Arena in Sarasota, Fla. Imported for the occasion are hot dogs from Sahlen’s and Webber’s, other meats from Wardynski, Battistoni and Charlie the Butcher, and pizza from Casa di Pizza and Bocce Club. Co-emcees are singer Frankie Scinta and longtime 97 Rock radio host Larry “Snortin’” Norton. Musical attractions include local favorites Only Humen, Mom Said No and Steve Balisteri. Tickets are $52 and include food and an open bar. Proceeds benefit the Buffalo non-profit Music Is Art. For more info, visit everythingbuffaloparty.com.

• • •

COME PLAY – ACC Cribbage invites experienced cribbage players to come play on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Hamburg American Legion Post, 2 Memorial Drive off Evans Street, Hamburg. For info, call 871-0410.

• • •

ONE LUMP OR TWO? – The Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5962 Genesee St. at Pavement Road, Lancaster, hosts its annual Irish Tea in two seatings on Sunday, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cost is $25 and includes hot soup, specialty sandwiches, favorite Irish treats and a choice of tea. Tours of the historic house will be available. For reservations, call 741-7032 or 579-2666.

• • •

FUTURE FILE – A update on the Eastern Hills Mall development plan will be given by Jill Pawlik from Uniland Development at the monthly meeting of the Clarence Contemporary Club at 9:45 a.m. next Tuesday in Ripa’s Restaurant, 4218 Walden Ave., Lancaster. Lunch will follow the program. Cost is $27. Reservations are needed by Thursday. For info and reservations, call Ellen Poczik at 632-7617.

• • •

MARK THE DATE – Church Women United of Niagara Falls and Vicinity will hold their Human Rights Celebration at 1 p.m. Friday in St. John AME Church, 930 Garden Ave., Niagara Falls. Theme is “A Journey Toward Peace.” All are invited. For more info, call Constance Washington at 216-4966.

• • •

REUNION ALERT – Organizers of the 60th reunion of the Lackawanna High School Class of 1960 on Aug. 20 want to hear from classmates. Call Mary Ann Paolini at 822-2378 or Jane Sawicki at 825-5985 or email Bill Bilowus at wjbilowus@gmail.com.

• • •

OLAF ONLINE EXTRA

SAVE A LIFE – Help celebrate Red Cross Month in March by donating blood, especially if you have Type O. Donations can be made today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Portville Central High School, 500 Elm St., Portville; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Salamanca High School, 50 Iroquois Drive, Salamanca; from 1 to 7 p.m. in Friendship Central School, 46 W. Main St., Friendship; and from 2 to 6 p.m. in Jewell Buckman American Legion Post, 5 Wright St., Holley;

Donations will be accepted Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. in Vigilant Fire Hall, 666 Main St., West Seneca; from noon to 6 p.m. in the Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive, Amherst; from 2 to 6 p.m. in Tops Market, 5827 S. Transit Road, Lockport; and from 2 to 7 p.m. in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 53 West Falls Road, West Falls. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

• • •

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.