POWELL, Debra Ann (Blake)

POWELL - Debra Ann (nee Blake)

Of Lancaster, NY, March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Scott Powell; dearest mother of Richard (Molly) Powell; sister of the late Gregory Blake; loving daughter of the late Jack and Dorothy Blake. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor Borden rd.), West Seneca, where a funeral will be held Friday morning, 9:15 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's at 10 o'clock. Friends are invited. Debbie was a member of the St. Gabriel's Ladies Guild and member of the Bowmansville Garden Club. Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com