Sheriff releases name of man critically injured after being struck on Transit

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the pedestrian who was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport with injuries he suffered Monday after being struck while crossing South Transit Road near Reger Drive in the Town of Lockport.

Glenn T. Butler, 37, of Lockport, was listed in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Butler was not hurt in the accident.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.