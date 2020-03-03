Patton, Goudelock, Thompson lead Timon to first playoff basketball title since 2001

The drought is over as Bishop Timon-St. Jude captured a playoff title in boys basketball for the first time in nearly two decades, and the Tigers did it in championship fashion Tuesday night at the Canisius College Koessler Center.

Led by junior Jamyier Patton and sophomores Kamar Goudelock and Kevin Thompson, the Tigers pounced early and never relented in ending Cardinal O’Hara’s championship reign, 74-66, to win the Richard Wojciechowski Memorial Cup – formerly known as the Manhattan Cup Class B championship.

Timon led 10-2 before the game was 3 minutes old, carried a 22-8 lead into the second quarter and led by as much as 26 late in the third quarter in capturing its first playoff championship since 2001.

Woj Cup MVP Patton scored eight of his team-high 27 points during the opening eight minutes, while Goudelock added 17 and Thompson 11 as the Tigers advanced to the final of the New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association Class B Tournament, where they will face a still-to-be-determined opponent March 14 at a still-to-be-determined venue.

“This feels awesome,” third-year coach Jason Rowe said. “I grew up in this neighborhood so it’s kind of special (winning the championship here).

“It feels good,” Patton said. “First and foremost I want to thank my coaches and teammates for helping us get this far, but the journey’s not over.”

Avion Harris did his best in trying to lead O’Hara to a second straight title. He scored a game-high 41 points – including 20 during the Hawks’ 33-point fourth quarter. The B Division’s Player of the Year had 14 of O’Hara’s 19 first-half points.

Harris even hit a milestone as his basket with 6:09 left enabled him to surpass 1,000 career points. The only senior and a holdover from last year’s Federation runner-up, Harris brought it for the Hawks.

It wasn’t enough as Timon’s defense limited O’Hara to nine field goals through three quarters (three in each quarter) and forced several steals which fueled the Tigers lethal transition game.

“Avion played like a senior and the rest played like juniors and sophomores,” said coach Tony Pulviernti, whose Hawks split two regular-season games against Timon. “The good part is 11 of the 12 come back, seven sophomores. The sad part is … we should have given a lot better showing that that.”

Patton is only 5-foot-9, but he’s a handful and tough to stop. He showed that at the home of the Monsignor Martin boys basketball championships with fearless drives to the basket.

One of those came late in the first quarter as he zig-zagged around a defender for a basket. A few seconds later, Goudelock made a nifty steal at halfcourt and finished with a nifty move. When Thompson scored on a putback, that put the finishing touches on a 22-8 first-quarter by the Tigers.

“Five-foot-9, but a seemingly unstoppable monster,” Goudelock said of Patton. “It’s always heart over height.”

The title is Rowe’s first as a coach. The two-time past Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year won state and Federation titles as a senior during his playing days with Buffalo Traditional.

“I’m still learning how to be a good coach,” Rowe said. “I want to be a great coach. This is something I couldn’t imagine.”