OKRZYNSKI, Mavis Ann (Lanigan)

Okrzynski - Mavis Ann (nee Lanigan)

72 years of age, of Florence, KY, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Mavis was born in Leeds, England to the late James and Nellie Lanigan. Mavis leaves behind her beloved husband of 52 years, Robert "Bob" Okrzynski; daughters, Lynn Okrzynski and Sarah Okrzynski; and son, Jeffrey Okrzynski. She also leaves behind her grandson, Kieran Fitzpatic and brother, James Barry (Franca).Mavis was a homemaker and also spent many years working at Saint Elizabeth as a Medical Office Manager. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 9 to 10 AM at Saint Paul Church. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 AM at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Highway Florence, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com