MILLER, Ann T. (Arpa)

MILLER - Ann T. (nee Arpa)

Of Kenmore, March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert W. Miller; dear mother of Jamie (Norma) Williamson, George M. Miller and Patricia A. Miller; loving grandmother of Jacqueline (Mark) Dwyer, Eric J. (Kelly) Miller, Jeanett M. (fiance; David West) Miller, Digby Smollett, Jamie, Shane, Justin and Joshua Williamson and four great-grandchildren; sister of Patsy Hancock; predeceased by nine brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Wednesday 3 - 7 PM, when Funeral Service will commence at 7 PM. Condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com