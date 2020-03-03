McNAMARA, John K.

McNAMARA - John K. March 1, 2020 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Laurene (Grant) McNamara;

dear father of John (Chong), Cheryl, Theresa (James) Sciandra and James (Sherry) McNamara; loving grandfather of Peter, James, Daniel, Katrina, Ryan (Amy), Kelly (Spence), Valerie and Audrey; brother of Louise (late Richard) Radloff, David (Pat) and the late Rosemary Brown and Mary Clare McNamara; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy's Church, 565 East Park Dr., on Friday at 11 AM. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com