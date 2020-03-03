Maxwell-May, Dorothy A. (Lutzmann)

Maxwell-May - Dorothy A. (nee Lutzmann)

March 1, 2020, of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved wife of the late William Maxwell and Harold May; dearest mother of William (Deborah) Maxwell, Joann (Andrew) Nowicki, Theresa Maxwell, John (Barbara) Maxwell, Peggy (David) Melton and David (Cheri) Maxwell; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters; dear sister of the late Eleanor (late Robert) Mecak; aunt of Melissa Dispenza. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where prayers will be said on Friday at 9 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM at Immaculate Conception. Interment will follow in South Wales Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com