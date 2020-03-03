Letter: Vindman earned removal due to national disloyalty

To the letter writer who believes veterans should be outraged over the treatment of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman: well as a veteran I am outraged, that he was not removed months earlier for skipping his chain of command and running to the capitol to share his “opinions.”

This Obama holdover appears to not have had any issues with his old boss and his many calls to foreign leaders making all sorts of deals.

No sir, his mistake was not being loyal to his country but to his Democratic party.

Ronald Hensel

Holland