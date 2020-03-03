KENYON, Barbara (Paluch)

Kenyon - Barbara (nee Paluch)

Of Orchard Park, NY, March 2, 2020.Loving mother of Brian (Kimberly) Kenyon and Mark Kenyon; beloved daughter of the late Stephen and Stella (nee Balus) Paluch; dear sister of Stephen (Dolores) Paluch, Ronald Paluch, Joann (late Richard) Tokarczyk, Mary Jane Flagg and the late Eugene Paluch; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10:00 AM at St. Bernadette Church 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 (Please assemble at Church) Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com