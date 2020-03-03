KAMINSKI, Lawrence D.

KAMINSKI - Lawrence D. February 29, 2020, age 79, beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Linfield) Kaminski; dear father of Kimberly Kaminski and Christine (Paul) Szlis; loving grandfather of Eric Kaminski and Sophia Szlis; brother of Barbara (Jay) Hartough and Janet (late Robert) Dumper. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence, where Funeral Services will be held Friday morning at 10 AM. Family and friends invited. Lawrence served in the US Air Force from 1958-1962.