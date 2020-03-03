Jamestown petitions to move boys and girls soccer, volleyball and softball into CCAA

Jamestown Athletic Director Ben Drake confirmed to The Buffalo News on Tuesday that the school has petitioned the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association to move four of its sports teams into the league effective for the 2020-21 academic year.

Jamestown is looking to move boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball and softball from the ECIC I for economic reasons and competitiveness, Drake said. The four sports in question are ones in which player turnout and victory totals have been lacking in recent seasons.

In boys soccer, the Red Raiders are 1-71 in ECIC I the past six seasons. Over the same time period, the girls soccer program is 0-72. Softball has posted a 3-57 record the last five years in league play while volleyball is 8-52.

“We feel it will be in the student-athletes' best interest to be in CCAA for competitive reasons,” Drake said.

Jamestown is a member of both the ECIC and CCAA. The Red Raiders play varsity golf, varsity tennis and varsity cross country in the CCAA, and all of their modified teams play in the CCAA.

The Red Raiders' softball and volleyball teams were members of CCAA from 2011 to 14. According to Drake, those teams finished around .500 while in CCAA. Drake said the school should learn by the end of the month if the four teams will be brought into CCAA.

Jamestown, for competitive reasons, will remain in the ECIC for football, boys and girls basketball, baseball, swimming, track and field and wrestling.