March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of William "Billy" for 49 years; dear mother of David (Amy) Gerspach, Jennifer (Rufus) Moberly and Neil (Carrie) Gerspach; adored grandmother of Ally, Julia, Drew and Max Gerspach; sister of Allyson Gillies and Gord (Joan) Gillies; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, 335 Ontario St., Wednesday 1-3 and 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday at 10:00 AM in All Saints Church, 127 Chadduck Ave., Buffalo. Frannie was a 1969 graduate of Riverside High School, obtained her Masters Degree from Niagara University and taught Elementary Education at School 61. She was a member of the Dill's Womens' Club and was very proud of her Scottish heritage.