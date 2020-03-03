GERACI, Karen A. (McDonnell)

GERACI - Karen A. (nee McDonnell)

March 1, 2020; beloved wife of the late Charles; dear mother of Charles and Lisa; sister of Michael (Alberta) McDonnell; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks East of Dick Rd.), Thursday at 9:30 AM, Visitation, Wednesday 3 - 7 PM. Karen was an avid Bingo player. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com