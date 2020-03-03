Former cook pleads guilty to third-degree assault in stabbing of Coles owner

A former line cook for an Elmwood Avenue restaurant pleaded guilty Tuesday before Buffalo City Court Judge Debra Givens to one count of third-degree assault, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 30-year-old John R. Luper III of Buffalo was working in the kitchen of Coles Restaurant on Dec. 1, 2019, when Luper became engaged in a verbal argument with the restaurant owner and stabbed the owner once in the torso with a chef's knife.

The restaurant owner, Mike Shatzel, was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of the stab wound. Shatzel has since recovered from the injury.

Luper was sentenced to a conditional charge and ordered to stay away from Shatzel and his places of business, prosecutors said.