Dense fog advisory issued for WNY's morning commute

Prepare for your morning commute to be a foggy one.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday for Buffalo and much of Western New York.

The fog advisory and corresponding hazardous weather outlook is for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties.

In dense fog, visibility is as low as a quarter mile at times. The NWS said that the fog is most dense along Lake Erie and the Niagara River, including Grand Island and north into Niagara and Orleans counties.

The low visibility can cause hazardous driving conditions, forecasters said. Drivers are warned to use caution by driving at reduced speeds and putting low-beam headlights on.

Buffalo's forecast called for "widespread dense fog, mainly before 8 a.m."

Otherwise Buffalo is expected to have showers with a high near 45 degrees. Just days after blizzardlike conditions, Monday's winds will be very low (6 mph).