FISCHER, Paul R. "Fish"

FISCHER - Paul R. "Fish"

Of Marilla, NY, passed suddenly February 29, 2020. Husband of Kim (nee Walter) Fischer; dear father of Charles (Nichole) Fischer, Matthew (Emily Szuba) Fischer and Nicole (Alex Tombaugh) Fischer; brother of Barbara (Jack) Piersa and Todd (Debbie) Fischer; also survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Friday from 4-7 PM with a closing prayer at 7 PM. Paul had a passion for the outdoors, in lieu of sending flowers, the family would appreciate household plant arrangements or a tree to plant in his memory. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com