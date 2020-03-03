FIORE, Gary J.

FIORE - Gary J. Age 60, entered into rest peacefully on February 29, 2020 after a lengthy chronic illness. He is survived by his beloved mother, Marilynn Fiore (the late Joseph Fiore); brother, Joseph Fiore; sisters, Lisa Oswald and Wendy (Troy, Sr.) Rank; daughter, Jessica (Jeff) Goeddertz; grandsons, Jeremiah, Jonathan and Jacob Goeddertz; nephews, Brian (Sarah) Oswald, Troy, Jr. (Kerra) Rank, Chad Rank, Josh (Christina) Rank and Bryce Rank; great-nephew, Isaiah Oswald; best friend, Brenda Johnson and his canine companion, "Pugsley". In his younger years, Gary enjoyed playing guitar in his band "The Walking Wounded", riding his Harley Davidson and caring for his many snakes. He always enjoyed fishing, playing poker and "having coffee with the boys". Gary loved nothing more than spending time with his daughter, son-in-law and grandsons. Keeping with Gary's giving spirit, in lieu of a funeral, his remains will be donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at the University at Buffalo. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service and luncheon on March 20, 2020 at 10 AM at Kenmore Alliance Church, 175 Bonnett Ave, Tonawanda, NY 14150.