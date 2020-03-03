Fast Teddy's founder takes 'Cold coffee, lousy food' to Clarence

The original operator of the City of Tonawanda’s Fast Teddy’s diner, perhaps best known for its tongue-in-cheek slogan “Cold coffee, lousy food,” has opened a new restaurant in Clarence.

The new place, Andy’s Sunrise Diner (8550 Sheridan Drive) is another breakfast-and-lunch spot, just east of Harris Hill Road.

Proprietor Andy Santhalingam spent the last decade as a chef for the Dash’s Market at Hopkins and Klein in Amherst, said Anish Santhalingam, his son.

Now, with the help of sons Anish and Ahimson, and a veteran server from Gertie’s, he’s knocking out breakfast and lunch six days a week.

Andy’s deals in standard American breakfasts from egg sandwiches ($5.55) up to country fried steak and sausage gravy ($11.95), and 8-ounce strip steak and eggs ($16.95).

Pancakes (from $2.55), three-omelets (from $6.95, with toast), round out breakfast.

Lunch is sandwiches, from a grilled cheese with bacon and fries ($8.75) to a fresh turkey on housemade cranberry walnut bread ($14.95). Burgers include a veggie ($13.95) and a bacon egg burger ($15.95).

Seafood choices include a fresh haddock sandwich with American cheese and an ahi tuna steak with wasabi sauce, cucumber and radish (both $13.95). A daily fish fry ($13.95) comes with fries or potato salad, cole slaw, with lemon pepper, Cajun and Italian styles available.

Anish said his father opened Fast Teddy’s but leased it to another operator to take a job with more regular hours. “He wanted to have more time to spend with his family,” Anish said.

The boys are in high school now, and Andy opened the place a month ago. “Whenever I don’t have school I’m here,” Anish said.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Monday. Phone: 458-3435.