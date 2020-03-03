FALZOI, Gary A.

FALZOI - Gary A. Of North Tonawanda, February 29, 2020, age 75 Beloved father of Cara (Michael) Hacker and Michael (Kimberly) Falzoi; grandfather of Joshua, Daniel, David, Jonathan, Allison and Jonah; brother of John, Richard and Thomas. Mr. Falsoi served in the US Navy during Vietnam, he taught at Spruce School in North Tonawanda for 40 years. Visitation Thursday March 5, 2020 from 1:30 to 4 PM in the Vanguard Church, 375 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will follow at 4 PM. Online guest registry at www.Wattengel.com