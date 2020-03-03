DUXBURY, Alice T.

DUXBURY - Alice T. March 1, 2020, age 100, of Grand Island. Wife of the late James A. Duxbury; mother of Robert (JoAnne) Duxbury; grandmother of Jenell Duxbury; daughter of the late Michael and Mary Fitzpatrick; sister of the late Mary (late Maurice) Proy and Agnes (late Teddy) Rink; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday (March 3) 3-8 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com