Dewayne Vass leads the charge as Canisius takes Manhattan Cup

Dewayne Vass was a freshman callup sitting on the bench watching Canisius the last time it won the Manhattan Cup boys basketball championship.

He’s been more than just a spectator since 2017 but didn’t experience what it’s like to be a key contributor in a championship triumph until Tuesday night.

Vass put on the solid all-around show one would expect from the Monsignor Martin Player of the Year. The senior finished with a game-high 20 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had eight assists as the Crusaders defeated longtime rival St. Joe’s, 63-54, before a sellout crowd at the Koessler Center.

Vass scored 12 of his points in the second half but just as important as those were the six he had during the first quarter as Canisius took an early lead and never trailed in not only winning its first playoff title in three years but also beating the Marauders for an unprecedented 20th straight meeting.

"It feels good," Vass said. "We had to fight a lot harder. We've been in the gym over the summer. When you work hard and come out with this outcome it feels good."

It's the Crusaders' eighth Manhattan Cup in 12 years.

"I've said it time and time again this year ... he's awesome," triumphant coach Kyle Husband said of Vass. "My opinion ... he's the best player in Western New York. he showed that today. ... He wasn't going to lose this game today. Losing this game is not a good feeling. He's had that one twice. He knew what he had to get done today."

St. Joe’s didn’t go down quietly. It's just that each time it threatened to take a lead or turn a potential rally into a full-completed comeback, Vass or another Crusader delivered a play or basket to foil the Marauders, who last won the Manhattan Cup in 2008.

"We defended the three-point line really well and we didn't give them that many open drives to the basket," Vass said.

With the victory, Canisius advances to the New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association semifinal at Hofstra where it will face St. Anthony’s (L.I.) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Vass scored the first four points of the game, including a lightning quick steal and layup in the first 57 seconds.

St. Joe’s tied it for the final time at 9-9 on a three by Nolan Phillips. Eric Kegler responded with a trey to give the Crusaders (22-3) the lead for good.

Canisius led by 11 on a 3-pointer by Shane Cercone with 2:59 left in the second quarter. The Crusaders led 31-23 at halftime.

"Our guys were so focused," Husband said. "I just saw the look on their face today and I knew the effort, I knew the focus would be there. When we came out with that type of energy to start, that's such a big advantage."

So is having the knack for blunting another team's momentum.

Each time St. Joe’s (20-6) made it a two possession game, someone from Canisius delivered a retort. Twice in the third quarter it was Vass, including a traditional 3-point play. Max Dowling (16 points, 12 rebounds) made it 38-31 with a pair of free throws later in the third. Ishmael Fairclough grabbed a key rebound and scored to fuel a 7-2 run later in the frame, capped by a Vass three that gave Canisius a 10-point lead.

"So many guys stepped up and made big plays today and in games like this and in this type of environment that's what you need," Husband said. "You need to be tough, you need to be physical, you need to make plays when your teammates are counting on you and we did that today."

The Crusaders led by 12 with under 3 minutes left, yet in a blink of an eye St. Joe’s pulled within six on a Jaden Slaughter basket a minute later. Slaughter played for the first time after missing the previous four games with an ankle injury. He led his team with 12 points.

Just when it seemed the Marauders got the stop they needed to cut into the lead, a blocked shot went right to the waiting hands of Dowling who quickly scored on the putback.

Canisius wasn't going to be denied after losing in the 2018 and 2019 championship games.

"Obviously it's not going to happen every year," Husband said. "You can't take these moments for granted because you don't know when you'll be back to play in this game, win this game. This has just been a joy of a team to be around."