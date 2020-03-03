Here's how Westchester County responded to positive coronavirus test

After a man in New Rochelle tested positive Tuesday for novel coronavirus, the Westchester County Health Department announced via Twitter a series of measures to try to contain the spread of the virus, including "self-quarantine."

It shows how a county health department may act in future cases when someone tests positive for the rapidly spreading respiratory virus.

Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler directed Temple Young Israel of New Rochelle to "halt all services immediately and for the foreseeable future due to potential COVID-19 exposure connected to the man who tested positive today."

The man is one of two people in New York State so far to test positive for the virus.

In a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon, Amler also told all congregants of Temple Young Israel who attended services on Feb. 22 – as well as a funeral and bat mitzvah at that temple on Feb. 23 – that they "must self-quarantine until at the very earliest March 8."

She went on to say: "Those who do not self-quarantine will be mandated to by the County Department of Health to do so."

She tweeted: "The situation is unfolding, and we will bring you more information as it becomes available. The County is actively coordinating with local municipal officials, New York State and the CDC. Below are useful informative links provided by the CDC."

COVID-19 in Westchester – Information from the CDC The County is actively coordinating with local municipal officials, New York State and the CDC. Below are useful informative links provided by the CDC.https://t.co/MqZBQDcp34https://t.co/I0nVhVqNzYhttps://t.co/9YoDy8OkGQ — Westchester Gov (@westchestergov) March 3, 2020

Westchester County put out the following information about the patient:

• The man is currently in a New York City hospital.

• His wife and family are quarantined and the county is assessing testing the family.

• One child attends college in New York City and another child goes to SAR in New York City (school in the Riverdale section of the Bronx).

• The man used Metro North to commute into the city for work.

• The man was also seen at a Westchester County Hospital in the past few weeks.

• Westchester County officials were asking people with concerns about the virus to call their 211 line.

• They asked anyone who is symptomatic to call a doctor and to NOT go directly to the emergency room.