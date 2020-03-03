COOKE, Terrance J.

COOKE - Terrance J. Of Derby, NY, entered into rest March 2, 2020, age 69. Loving husband of Beth M. (Kimmick); doting father of Amy Cooke, Heather (Edward) Rodgers and Melissa (Michael) Chieffo; proud papa of Ethan, Abby, Anthony, Garrett, Matthew, Luka and Victoria; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday and Thursday from 3-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY where services will be held Friday at 10 AM. Terry was a member of Angola VFW Post 5798, Newcomb-Long American Legion Post 928 and life member of Highland Hose Vol. Fire Co. and the Vigilant Fire Co. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Angola VFW Post 5798.