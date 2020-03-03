CLAPPS, Dawne P. (Bowen)

CLAPPS - Dawne P. (nee Bowen)

Of West Seneca, NY, March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of James J. Clapps; dearest mother of Tamara M. (Kevin) Weigel and James Sean Clapps; grandmother of Sarah (Matthew) Tuke and Joshua Weigel. The family will be present Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6-8 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com