Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of JoEllen M. (nee DelNagro) Chavanne; devoted father of Michael (Susan) Chavanne and Tracy (James) Pritchard; cherished grandfather of Lauren, Erin, Grant, Mitchell and Alyse; loving son of the late William and Helen Chavanne; brother of William, late Ronald and the late Maurice Chavanne; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Chavanne was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, chairman of Linen World for 40 years and a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com