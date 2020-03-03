Centennial Park closed for repairs to walkway

Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic so that repairs can be made to the walkway near the shoreline, which sustained damage from a recent storm, according to a statement released Tuesday by a spokesman for Mayor Byron W. Brown.

In the statement, spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said that Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn said it is possible that the park could reopen by the weekend or early next week.

Centennial Park was officially closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday.