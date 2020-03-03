ESPN's Todd McShay tags Clemson WR Tee Higgins as Bills' top choice in latest mock draft

Todd McShay went chalk.

The ESPN NFL Draft analyst released his post-scouting combine mock draft Tuesday, and has the Buffalo Bills selecting Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins with the No. 22 overall pick of the first round.

Higgins has been a popular pick to the Bills in several mocks. McShay explained his reasoning for the pick as follows:

“Let's find Josh Allen a receiver to pair with John Brown. I thought about Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State), but his game is very similar to Brown's. What the Bills want instead is a big, strong receiver who can make tough contested catches and create matchup problems in the red zone,” McShay wrote at ESPN.com. “Enter Higgins, with his 6-4, 216-pound frame. He will come down with any ball thrown his way and then make defenders miss with his strength.

“The Bills also will be looking for offensive linemen, but the value isn't right at No. 22. And while they could also use a running back to pair with Devin Singletary, that's a position that can be addressed on Day 2.”

McShay has seven receivers being drafted in the first round – Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy to the Jets at No. 11, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb to the Raiders at No. 12, Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III to the Broncos at No. 15, LSU’s Justin Jefferson to the Eagles at No. 21, Higgins to the Bills, Aiyuk to the Saints at No. 24 and Penn State’s KJ Hamler at No. 30 to the Packers.

“I could also see any of these teams, not Buffalo specifically, looking at it and saying, ‘You know what, we can get Aiyuk a little bit later, we can get KJ Hamler from Penn State, we could get Laviska Shenault from Colorado in the second round,’” McShay said Tuesday on a conference call with media members.

“Maybe we should go with a defensive tackle here, because that’s going to run out quicker. A defensive end is going to run out quicker than these wide receivers will. It’ll be interesting to see how the teams from Buffalo at 22 to the end of the first round manage the draft in terms of their first few picks and how the receivers go. There will be a run on them. And it may start a little bit later than people think.”