BASISTA, Florence M. (Strang)

BASISTA - Florence M. (nee Strang)

Of Orchard Park, NY, entered into rest March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis Basista; devoted mother of Christopher (Jela) and Scott (Carrie) Basista; cherished grandmother of Barbara, Daniella, Andrew and Matthew; loving daughter of the late Andrew and Frances Strang. Private services will be held in Pennsylvania. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com