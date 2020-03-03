Deaths Death Notices
BASISTA, Florence M. (Strang)
BASISTA - Florence M. (nee Strang)
Of Orchard Park, NY, entered into rest March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis Basista; devoted mother of Christopher (Jela) and Scott (Carrie) Basista; cherished grandmother of Barbara, Daniella, Andrew and Matthew; loving daughter of the late Andrew and Frances Strang. Private services will be held in Pennsylvania. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook