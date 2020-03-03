AMABILE, Dr. Anthony, DC

AMABILE - Dr. Anthony, DC Of Elma, entered into rest March 1, 2020, beloved husband of Estelle (nee Limpert) Amabile; devoted father of Anthony Amabile II, Robert Amabile and stepfather of Michelle Deubell; cherished grandfather of Timothy Deubell; loving son of the late Santo and Isabelle (nee Taylor) Amabile; dear brother of Roger (Loren) Amabile, Sandra (Borys) Loza and Cindy (Jonathan) Bednasz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 2-8 PM, where prayers will be said Friday morning at 8:30 o'clock and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Martin of Tours Church at 9:30 o'clock. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com