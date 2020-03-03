After midday car theft by knifepoint, Niagara Falls police track down and arrest suspects

A man and a woman who allegedly stole a car from a gas station at knifepoint in Niagara Falls Monday afternoon were tracked down and arrested by the New York State Police just minutes later, according to the Niagara Falls Police Department.

Elliott H. Goss, 33, of San Antonio, and Alexis M. Dennis, 26, of Niagara Falls, were arrested on armed robbery and several other charges following an incident that began at the Coastal gas station at 601 19th St. at about 2 p.m. Monday.

Niagara Falls police responded and notified Niagara County dispatch, with State Police soon pulling over the fleeing stolen vehicle on the I-190 South on Grand Island. Both Goss and Dennis were taken into custody, with Goss having "to be taken into custody using force after a brief pursuit," police said.

According to a Niagara Falls police report, a woman who left her car running near the gas pumps entered the gas station's convenience store with her infant daughter at about 2 p.m. when she was asked by a store clerk, "Is that your car?"

The woman turned to see what she would describe to police as a Hispanic male with a neck tattoo and a white, heavyset female with glasses entering her 2008 Chevrolet Malibu.

The woman told police she ran out to try and stop the theft and positioned herself in the open driver door of her car when Goss displayed a folding knife before put the car in reverse, nearly striking the victim with the open car door.

After the suspects were taken into custody at State Police barracks, they were positively identified by the victim and were processed by troopers on State Police charges. The folding knife was recovered and identified by the victim, police said.

The suspects were then booked at Niagara Falls City Jail and were charged by Niagara Falls police with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree menacing and three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle.