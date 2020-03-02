Warmer weather prompts Tonawanda, Kenmore and Cheektowaga to end overnight parking bans

The long range weather forecast for March is so favorable, the Town of Tonawanda, Village of Kenmore and Town of Cheektowaga are lifting their overnight winter parking restrictions as of Monday.

"As is the case when this was done in previous years, in the event of a significant snowfall in the town please use common sense and remove your car from the street so our town highway plows can get down your street easily to clear them," states the message from Supervisor Joseph Emminger.

Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski also urged town residents to "please use common sense" in the event of significant snow.

Parking usually is prohibited on town streets from 2 to 6 a.m. through April 1.

In recent years, several local communities have delayed the start of the ban, temporarily removed it, or ended it early, all as a result of weather forecasts that show no wintry weather coming. Officials have said social media and other technological advances in communication have made it easier to alert residents in the event of a need to reinstate the ban.