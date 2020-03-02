'Wait, Wait' tickets go on sale this week; new TV role for Jerry Sullivan

Here’s an update on the upcoming NPR program “Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me” that is coming to Shea’s Buffalo Theater at 7:30 p.m. April 30.

According to a spokesperson for WNED-TV and WBFO-FM, more than 2,000 subscribers have made pledges to attend the Peabody Award-winning quiz show hosted by Peter Sagal. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday.

The spokesperson corrected a few things in the original announcement. The Western New York Public Broadcasting Association (which runs WNED and WBFO) isn’t paying for the show’s panel to come here or for security, as originally explained.

The program, which airs at 11 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday on WBFO (88.7) will air nationally May 2 and May 3.

...

WIVB-TV has hired former Buffalo News columnist Jerry Sullivan to write news and sports features for its website.

The move was announced on Twitter on Sunday night, sparking strong reactions from people who love Sullivan or love to hate him.

It also sparked some misunderstanding of his role at Channel 4.

Channel 4 News Director Lisa Polster said Sullivan isn’t going to do any on-air work “at this point”; she said he will be writing one or two stories a week or so for the station’s website.

WIVB has been expanding its website coverage as evidenced by its hiring of a sports reporter and a meteorologist to work exclusively online.

Polster added that initially there are no plans for Sullivan to cover either the Buffalo Bills or Buffalo Sabres.

After leaving The News, Sullivan hosted a radio show on 1270 The Fan that was recently canceled. He has since started a podcast.

• • •

WECK (102.9 FM, 100.5 FM and 1230 AM) Owner Buddy Shula has announced his radio company has made a deal with Byrnes Communications to be the selling arm of More 101.FM and 105.1 The River. Shula’s company, Radio One Buffalo, also will be marketing the two stations in Buffalo and Southern Ontario.

More 101.FM plays the “biggest hits from the '70s, '80s and '90s." “The River” plays “Today’s Best Hits.”

email: apergament@buffnews.com