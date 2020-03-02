Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (March 2)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are the candidates:

• Alyssa Backert, Lancaster, basketball — Scored 18 points and made buzzer-beating shot from baseline to lift eighth-seeded Legends in upset victory against No. 1 Williamsville North in Section VI Class AA quarterfinals.

• Jenna Blair, Frontier, gymnastics — Section VI champion placed second all-around at NYSPHSAA championships with score of 37.175.

• Logan Fredrickson, Ellicottville, skiing — Junior repeated as state champion in giant slalom with combined time of 1 minute, 56.54 seconds on two runs at Bristol Mountain.

• Kaylee Krysztof, Depew, basketball — Freshman surpassed 1,000 career points by scoring 26 in Section VI Class B-2 quarterfinal victory against Alden.

• Siobhan Ryan, Sacred Heart, basketball — Scored school record 46 points in win at Nichols. Had 21 points in Monsignor Martin Class A semifinal win against Mount St. Mary.

Note: Due to high volume of votes, updated results do not display in real time.