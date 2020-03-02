Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (March 2)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are the candidates:

• Jaden Heers, Newfane, wrestling — Section VI champion won Division II 285-pound title at NYSPHSAA championships as fourth seed.

• Anthony Mack, South Park, basketball — Scored 30 points with 11 assists and six steals in Class A-2 quarterfinal victory against defending sectional champion Lew-Port.

• Jacob Okulewicz, Williamsville North, hockey — Scored two goals in Section VI Division I championship victory against Orchard Park at KeyBank Center.

• Jamyier Patton, Timon-St. Jude, basketball — Junior guard 27 points in Woj Cup semifinal win against St. Mary’s. Led Monsignor Martin in scoring this season, averaging 22 points.

• Jaylen Stewart, Amherst, basketball — Reached 1,000 career points by scoring 27 with five assists, five rebounds and three steals in Class A-2 quarterfinal victory against Main Street rival Williamsville South.

Note: Due to high volume of votes, updated results do not display in real time.