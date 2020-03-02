Ulbrich to lead Goodwill of WNY

The head of an entrepreneurship program at the University at Buffalo will be Goodwill of Western New York's next president and CEO.

Thomas Ulbrich was named to lead the nonprofit organization effective May 1, succeeding Tom Lynch, who is retiring.

Ulbrich has served as executive director of the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership at UB's School of Management, among other roles with the university. Lynch has served as Goodwill of WNY's president and CEO for about eight years.

Goodwill of Western New York has an operating budget of $11 million and about 200 employees.