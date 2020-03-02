This Week: Paula's Donuts special, Hospice fundraiser lead the way

BIG 5 EVENTS

Hospice bouquet sale, Paula's fundraiser, March 2 through 7 at businesses throughout the area. A Hospice bouquet is $10.

Scores of florists, local businesses and schools participate in the annual fundraiser for Hospice, which helps Buffalonians facing chronic, often life-threatening illness.

All three locations of Paula's Donuts will zoom through specialty chocolate chip cookie dough doughnuts, available through March 7. Fifty percent of sales of that specific doughnut supports Hospice.

[Photos: Smiles at Hospice Harvest Fest 2019]

• • •

Reel Big Fish, doors open at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Town Ballroom (681 Main St.). Tickets are $25 in advance, $29 at the door.

California ska-punk band Reel Big Fish is going strong, thanks to a passionate, longtime fan base. Their tour title and latest album – "Life Sucks ... Let's Dance" – reiterates the group's longtime vibe of fun tinged with rebellion.

[Related: Connect Savannah talks to John Christianson about the band's longevity]

• • •

History of the Bell Aircraft, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at the Steel Plant Museum of Western New York (100 Lee St.). Free to attend, donations accepted.

With more than 1,500 people interested on Facebook, this Steel Plant "First Wednesdays" spotlight on Bell Aircraft, which built fighters at its Buffalo headquarters for World War II, should attract quite the crowd. Hugh Neeson, who rose through the ranks at Bell during that era, will lead the discussion.



[Read: Sean Kirst's feature on Bell's role in landing men on the moon – and getting them off]

• • •

Chili cook-off at 12 Gates Brewing, 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at 80 Earhardt Drive, East Amherst. $10 to sample the submitted chili, or enter your own chili.

Chili cook-offs are no laughing matter, especially when a $100 gift certificate and fancy medal are at stake. East Amherst brewery 12 Gates invites all challengers, but tasters are necessary to judge the savory, spicy and subtly sweet concoctions.

[Related: Explore local craft beer at 12 Gates]

• • •

"The Office" trivia night at Sonny Red's, registration at 6:30 p.m., trivia at 7 on Thursday, March 6 at 1841 Abbott Road, Lackawanna. No cost listed.

How intimately do you know Dwight, Michael Scott, Pam, Jim and the rest of the cast of "The Office"? With Hydraulic Hearth filling two trivia sessions on the beloved show last weekend, here's a chance for those south of the city to showcase their Dunder Mifflin mastery.

Each team should have a maximum of five players, and because there's no advance registration, prospective competitors are asked to arrive early.

[Related: Restaurant review of Sonny Red's]

TWO CELTIC CONCERTS TO KNOW

Enter the Haggis, 8 p.m. March 5 at Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). Tickets are $15 in advance.

Enter the lively intersection of bagpipes and fiddles with rock percussion – that's Toronto's Enter the Haggis. We have a soft spot for haggis, for the record.

The High Kings, 7 p.m. doors March 4 in Asbury Hall (341 Delaware Ave.). $30 online.

These veterans of the Buffalo Irish Festival will surge toward St. Patrick's Day in Asbury Hall. Jig to the Irish folk of this Dublin-born trio fronted by ex-Clancy Brothers member Finbarr Clancy.



BLESS THE BEASTS

World Wildlife Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Aquarium of Niagara (701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls). Tickets are $14.95 for adults, with discounts available for others.

Climate change, brush fires and melting ice caps are among the threats for many species, which makes World Wildlife Day both crucial and concerning.

For families who cannot take the day off for coloring, a scavenger hunt and presentations, three separate Facebook Live videos (10 a.m., noon and 3:15 p.m.) will reinforce the theme.

[Related: Aquarium of Niagara's future plans | Gallery of the aquarium]

GRAB BAG OF MORE EVENTS FOR THIS WEEK

• The Cave's singer-songwriter showcase with Michael Farrow, Devin Mullen

• Schumann Quartet in Mary Seaton Room (Kleinhans)

• Great Decisions: India and Pakistan, at International Institute

• Main Street Cabaret debuts in Gypsy Parlor

• JAUZ at Buffalo RiverWorks

• Super Tuesday watch party at Flying Bison

SOLD OUT: Culinary World Tour at West Side Bazaar; Straight Up with Lassi Live at Riviera Theatre.

5 EVENTS TO LOOK FORWARD TO THIS WEEKEND

• Art of Beer at Niagara Arts and Cultural Center

• Kane Brown at KeyBank Center

• Shamrock Run through the Old First Ward

• Cure vs. The Smiths Dance Party in Iron Works

• South Buffalo Pizza Fest at South Buffalo Charter

SOLD OUT: Cupcake Challenge at 500 Pearl