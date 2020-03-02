Telephone scam targets Buffalo News subscribers

The Buffalo News is warning of a telephone scam reported by multiple subscribers. The scam involves a caller identifying themselves as a representative of The News. The person attempts to arrange a subscription payment to be collected at the door or left in a mailbox or delivery receptacle.

The caller is targeting residents in the City of Buffalo in the vicinity of ZIP codes 14210 and 14206, based on initial reports.

The Buffalo News does not collect money door to door and will never ask subscribers to leave payment for pickup. Payments are only collected online at BuffaloNews.com/myaccount; by phone at 842-1111; or through the mail sent to The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 5183, Buffalo, NY 14240.

If you are a subscriber who has received this type of call, please notify The News’ customer service department at 842-1111.