Six Flags Darien Lake hiring to fill 1,500 jobs for 2020 season

Six Flags Darien Lake is hiring to fill more than 1,500 positions for the theme park's 2020 season.

The park will host two hiring events, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and March 14 at the park's on-site hotel, called Lodge on the Lake. Candidates are asked to apply online at sixflagsjobs.com ahead of time to schedule an interview.

Openings are available in a wide range of jobs for individuals who are at least 14. Anyone who interviews for a job at the hiring event will receive a complimentary ticket to the theme park.

Six Flags Darien Lake is scheduled to open May 8.