'She's got a gun pointed to her chest': Calls reveal time before 7-Eleven slaying

About 11:05 a.m. Sunday, a police dispatcher alerted town officers to a desperate situation at a 7-Eleven in South Cheektowaga.

There was a woman on the phone calling from the convenience store at 475 French Road.

"She states she's got a gun pointed to her chest," the dispatcher said, according to archived radio transmissions on broadcastify.com. "No more information."

More than a day later, questions still remain about Sunday's killing of 23-year-old Hanna Morse of Cheektowaga.

Police say the Cheektowaga man charged with second-degree murder in the killing of the 7-Eleven employee did not know her.

Nor was the slaying related to a robbery.

"We don’t have all the facts. We don’t have a motive. But there’s nothing to indicate a robbery and nothing to indicate a relationship between the victim and the offender," Assistant Police Chief Brian Gould said Monday. "The investigation is continuing."

Travis J. Zukic, 27, has been charged with shooting Morse while dispatchers were still speaking with a caller reporting the man with a weapon at the convenience store. It's not clear whether police were on the phone with Morse or another female at the time of the shooting.

Officers arrived as the suspect was leaving the store, confronted the shooter and fired at him, police said. The suspect was then arrested uninjured. Morse was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Here's how the first few minutes of the situation unfolded, according to the archived transmissions on broadcastify.com:

About 20 seconds after the first radio transmission by police on Sunday morning, the situation is described as a "possible robbery in progress."

About a minute after the first transmission, the dispatcher provides more information.

"They're in the back of the store in the office. It's a white male just pointing a gun at them," the dispatcher tells officers. "(inaudible) just said get in the back of the store and call police."

About 35 seconds later, another dispatcher alerts officers to "shots fired" in the store.

Less than a minute later, an officer reports shots. "I don't know if I hit him or not," the officer says.

An officer at the scene, about 20 seconds later, reports "it looks like a long gun."

About a minute later, less than five minutes after the initial radio transmission, an officer reports a witness has said there's a man "on his knees with his hands up in the air."

The officer reiterates the situation roughly 40 seconds later. "I had a witness come out and say that he's on his hands and knees with his arms up in the air, but I can't see him."

"It is clear. Send in AMR right away," an officer tells the dispatcher more than a minute later.

The dispatcher asks, "How about the bad guy? Where is he?"

"He's in custody," the officer says. "Send them in."

"Alright, they're coming in," the dispatcher says.

The dispatcher and others then coordinated a police escort for the ambulance along the route to ECMC. West Seneca police and State Police assisted Cheektowaga officers with the escort to the hospital.

Zukic was arraigned Sunday night on one count of second-degree murder in Cheektowaga Town Court by Justice James Speyer and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.

Zukic is due back in court for a felony hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

– News Staff Reporter Maki Becker contributed to this report.