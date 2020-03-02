Salamanca pair arrested for drug possession following traffic stop

A pair from Salamanca was arrested for drug possession Saturday following a traffic stop in the Town of Allegany in Cattaraugus County, according to State Police.

Troopers said 35-year-old Jason C. Swan was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and Kylene M. Hellriegel, 35, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, following the traffic stop on Route 417.

An investigation by troopers determined that both Swan and Hellriegel were in possession of methamphetamine. Swan also was found to be in possession of buprenorphine and naloxone.

The pair was released with appearance tickets to return to Allegany Town Court later this month.