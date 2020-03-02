Reporters' Notebook: March 2, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite line from children’s book author Dr. Seuss, born Theodor Seuss Geisel on this date in 1904, “I meant what I said,/ And I said what I meant/ An elephant’s faithful,/ One hundred percent.”

• • •

UP AND RUNNING – A new chapter of the Home Bureau for Kenmore and the Tonawandas has begun meeting from noon to 3 p.m. every Tuesday in the Frontiersmen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, 110 Elgin St., City of Tonawanda. The Home Bureau is active in crafts, community services and other programs. For more info, call Lynne Martin at 685-1635 or Peggy Kovach at 400-5941.

• • •

GIVE AND TAKE – BuffaLove returns to the atrium of Kenmore Mercy Hospital from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday with a collection of Buffalo-themed items. Meanwhile, the hospital auxiliary is collecting children’s and adult books, CDs and DVDs in good condition for their April sale. No Reader’s Digest books, encyclopedias or cassettes. Items can be dropped off in a collection bin at the entrance to the atrium through March 31.

• • •

TALKING POINTS – Mary Jane Jakubowski, director of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, will talk about “Census 2020” at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free lunchtime IMAGINE lecture series in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. The program begins at noon with a Great Courses Video on “The World’s Greatest Paintings.”

“The Spiral of Political Polarization: Why It Continues and What You Can Do About It” is the topic when James Campbell, professor of political science at the University at Buffalo, speaks at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. To reserve a seat, call 332-4375.

• • •

HOT TIME – One of the biggest names in Irish music, the band Dervish from County Sligo, Ireland, will help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road, with a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the center’s Emerald Room. Tickets are $25 and are available at brownpapertickets.com/event/4495919.

• • •

SAVE THE DATE – Daniel Schroeder will play piano and lead a singalong at the next meeting of the Beechwood Service Guild at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Beechwood Residence, 2235 Millersport Highway, Getzville. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

• • •

GENERATION GAP? – “Are Female Boomers and Millennials More Alike Than We Might Think?” is the topic of a discussion when the Buffalo Niagara Chapter of NYS Women Inc. meets Wednesday in the Twentieth Century Club, 595 Delaware Ave. Speaking will be retired labor arbitrator Ramona Gallagher and young entrepreneur Janna Willoughby-Lohr. Dinner is at 6 p.m., after networking at 5:30. Cost is $35 for members, $40 for guests. Register at bncwomeninc.org.

• • •

OLAF ONLINE EXTRA

SAVE A LIFE – Help celebrate Red Cross Month in March by donating blood, especially if you have Type O. Donations can be made today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Alden Presbyterian Church, 13298 Broadway, Alden; from noon to 6 p.m. in the Warsaw Moose Club, 13 Frank St., Warsaw; from 1 to 6 p.m. in Nativity Lutheran Church, 970 E. Main St., East Aurora; and from 2 to 7 p.m. in Pavilion Fire Department’s Rec Pavilion, 11302 S. Lake Road, Pavilion.

Donations will be accepted Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Portville Central High School, 500 Elm St., Portville; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Salamanca High School, 50 Iroquois Drive, Salamanca; from 1 to 7 p.m. in Friendship Central School, 46 W. Main St., Friendship; from 2 to 6 p.m. in Jewell Buckman American Legion Post, 5 Wright St., Holley. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Maureen Porter, Henry Chudy, Alex McDougall, Joanne Cervi, A. J. Verel, Lynn Emblidge, Rebecca Padilla, Wil Schiermeyer, Sue Schaller, Luke Healy, Kevin Hooley, Sandy Pennella and Tom Huff.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.