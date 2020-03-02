New president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System announced

Jeff Zewe has been appointed the new president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System, Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, according to a statement Monday.

Zewe, who succeeds Timothy Finan in the post, takes over effective March 15.

Finan, who announced in January his intention to retire, has served as president and CEO of Olean General since 2006 and has been president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System since the system was formed in 2009.

"We are delighted to have Jeff Zewe as our new president and CEO," said Jeff Belt, chairman of the Upper Allegheny Health System's board of directors, in a statement.

"Clearly, Jeff is a proven health care executive and has the experience, leadership ability and the know-how to take the organization into the future," Belt added.

In addition to the Upper Allegheny Health System board, Zewe will report to Donald Boyd, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Kaleida Health.